Assam: Animal Health Camp and FMD Vaccination Drive Held at Mazgaon

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: An animal health camp-cum-FMD vaccination drive (7th round) along with Aadhaar seeding in the Bharat Pashudhan App was organized at No. 1 Mazgaon by the SDV, Bhairagiri, under the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department of Udalguri on Thursday, following the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to destroy infections of cows like Foot & Mouth disease (FMD).

Jwhwlao Boro, Chairman of Mwdwibari VCDC, took part in the programme as a special guest.

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