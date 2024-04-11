Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department organized an awareness programme on rabies in Sonitpur

Tezpur: Keeping up with the number of rabies cases reported in cattle, an awareness meeting on rabies was organized jointly by Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department and Health Services Department at Addabarie, Khelmati (Jadadhatri Mandir) in Sonitpur district with respect to a confirmed case of rabies in cattle recorded under Block Veterinary Dispensary, Balipara at Pakbil village on April 2. The case was reported on April 2 and confirmed on April 4 by a post mortem report by the Animal Husbanry & Veterinary Department, Sonitpur with the help of rabies rapid antigen test kit available in the district disease laboratory. The owners of the deceased cattle and staff of BVD, Balipara are currently receiving anti rabies vaccination from PHC, Balipara. Moreover, the animals from the affected household have also been provided free vaccination from BVD, Balipara.

The expert panel for the meeting comprised of District Surveillance Officer (Sonitpur), SDM & HO (Balipara), District Veterinary Officer (Sonitpur) and Veterinary Officers of the district along with IDSP and NRCP team of Sonitpur interacted with public of the area. Symptoms of rabies and preventive measures were discussed with importance of vaccination in animals and humans with emphasis on disadvantages of traditional medicines. Furthermore, first aid and washing of bite site with soap for 15-minutes was profusely promoted.

A small interactive session was conducted prior to start of awareness session to assess the knowledge and attitudes of the people and post awareness meeting, the same was assessed to measure the impact of the conducted awareness meeting.

