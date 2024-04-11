Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme held in Tezpur

Tezpur: Renowned actor duo of Assam Siddharatha Sharma and Deepjyoti Keot and the State Election Icons for the upcoming General Election to Lok Sabha 2024 took part in a Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme on Wednesday organized by the SVEEP team of Sonitpur Election District at Church Field, Tezpur. Around 600 people took part in the programme.

The highlight of today’s voters’ awareness programme was the quiz programme held which was based on election and voting rights of citizens. The icons regaled the audience with their Bihu songs based on voting rights and appreciated the SVEEP activities conducted by Sonitpur Election District. A team of dancers from Jyoti Kala Kendra Sangeet Mahavidyalay of Tezpur also presented a patriotic dance in today’s event.

Election Officer Eva Das, District Cultural Development Officer Saurav Pani Phukan, District Information and Public Relations Officer Ankita Gogoi, District Project Manager ASRLM Mahbubul Alom, along with SVEEP team officials and concerned members of Sonitpur Election District were present in the programme.

