Annaldeep Das felicitated in Demow for 89% in HS Final and 95.5 percentile in JEE

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Annaldeep Das, son of Sadip Das and Namita Das, a student of Science Academy and a resident of Santipur, secured 89 percent in the HS Final Examination 2026, bringing laurels to his school and Demow. He also secured 95.5 percentile in the JEE examination, which was held in January 2026. The All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation (AABYSF), Sivasagar District Committee members, congratulated and felicitated Annaldeep Das with a phulam gamosa at his residence on Thursday.

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