Annual session of Harisinga Swarnashakha Xahitya Xobha held at Harisinga

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The annual session of the Harisinga Swarnashakha Xahitya Xobha was held successfully on Sunday, December 28, at the premises of Srimanta Sankardeva Shishu Vidya Niketan, Harisinga. The session witnessed enthusiastic participation from writers, intellectuals, and social representatives of the area, reflecting a shared commitment to the promotion of literature and culture.

The proceedings began with the hoisting of the flag by the president of the branch Xahitya Xobha, Pushparam Nath. The session was formally inaugurated with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by vice president Triphul Chandra Das. Explaining the objectives of the meeting, Secretary Paren Nath highlighted the role of the Xahitya Xobha in nurturing literary creativity and preserving cultural values in society.

A key resolution adopted during the session was the proposal to organize Artists’ Day on January 17, 2026, in a grand and dignified manner. In this regard, life members of the branch Xahitya Xobha and executive members of the district Xahitya Xobha shared their views, emphasizing the importance of honouring artists and strengthening cultural awareness among the younger generation.

The session was attended by several distinguished personalities, including former president of the All Udalguri District Students’ Union Pranjal Patowary, Adviser of the Harisinga Anchalik Students’ Union Jitul Ojha, and Adviser of the Harisinga Anchalik Committee of the Youth Students’ Parishad Jagadish Das. Their presence added significance to the deliberations and enriched the overall proceedings.

Also Read: Assam Xahitya Xobha (AXX) Foundation Day celebrated with cultural fervour at Borsola