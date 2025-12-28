Habigaon Branch Xahitya Xobha constitutes 17-member executive committee

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Strengthening literary activities at the grassroots level, a 17-member full-fledged executive committee of the Habigaon Branch Xahitya Xobha, operating under the Assam Xahitya Xobha, was formally constituted on December 27.

The decision was taken at a general meeting of the ad-hoc committee held at Rasaraj Middle English School, Habigaon, under the 47 No. Mazbat Legislative Assembly Constituency of Udalguri district. The meeting was presided over by Toya Katowal, while ad-hoc committee secretary Bikash Mahananda explained the purpose and objectives of the gathering.

Addressing the audience, Santoram Kachari, Vice-President of the Udalguri District Xahitya Xobha, along with Assistant Secretary Hemanta Kumar Mahato and Dhan Bhandari, highlighted the organizational responsibilities and the pivotal role of the Xahitya Xobha in promoting Assamese language and literature at the local level. Following detailed discussions, the house unanimously adopted a resolution to constitute a full-fledged executive committee of the Habigaon Branch under the Udalguri District unit. Toya Katowal was elected President, Nabin Pokhrel as Vice-President, Bikash Mahananda as Secretary, Churamani Dahal as Assistant Secretary, Bed Bahadur Niral as Magazine Editor, and Nab Kumar Deka as Organizing Secretary. The remaining executive committee members include Sachindra Mahananda, Man Bahadur Karki, Lekh Nath Adhikari, Ramesh Baral, and Tikaram Karki, completing the 17-member body. The meeting also unanimously selected Kendra Bahadur Chetri as the District Representative.

Additionally, Girija Baral was appointed Convener of the Akash Sub-Committee, Khemraj Kharka as Convener of the Youth Parliament, and Hemlata Bhattarai as Convener of the Poetry Meet. The house further resolved to intensify enrolment of life members of the Assam Xahitya Xobha to strengthen the organization.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to expand literary activities in Habigaon and surrounding areas and to work actively for the promotion of language, literature, and cultural values.

