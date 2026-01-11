Annual week of Sootea Normal School concludes with cultural events

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The annual school week of Normal school, the only educational and training institutes for teachers and teacher trainees of Naduar LAC located at Sootea culminated on Friday. The week-long programme known as Normalor Rang began on December 2 with illumination of Olympic torch by Karabi Acharya, principal of the training institution. A series of traditional, literary, sports and indoor games competitions were held among the trainees. Before the open session a spectacular go as you like competition was held. The open and prize distribution ceremony was held with Karabi Acharya, principal of the institution in the chair. Teacher trainees showcased their talents through a series of cultural events. Taineer Mridul Barua offered a vote of thanks.

