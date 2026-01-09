Thana Level Nagarik Committee (TLNC) meet held at Sootea to address civic, environmental issues

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Thana Level Nagarik Committee (TLNC) meeting of Sootea PS was held on Thursday at the conference hall of the PWD bungalow with Bhaba Saikia, President of the TLNC, Sootea, in the chair. Pranjal Kumar Nath, Member Secretary and the Officer in-Charge of Sootea PS TLNC, briefed the objectives. A series of resolutions to strengthen the social environment of the greater Sootea area were adopted in the meeting besides adopting new measures to address environmental issues, parking issues, waste management issues, and growing anti-social activities. The meeting was attended by DSP Ohika Baishya, SDMO Dr Nripen Saikia, CDPO Nirabi Talukdar, Chairman of Sootea town committee Dipsikha Handique, Apurba Saikia, Prabin Sarma, Anjan Baskota, and Bibek Duwara among others. Bibek Duwara conducted the proceedings.

