Another fake doctor nabbed at Silchar Medical College and Hospital

SILCHAR: Silchar police arrested another fake doctor on Tuesday. Mir Hussain Ahmed Barbhuiyan, who impersonated as a doctor was apprehended from the OPD of the Gynecology department of the Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Cachar SSP Numal Mahatta informed that, the 23-year-old youth was picked up by the police in the OPD where he was found practising as a doctor and attending patients. Primary investigation revealed that Barbhuiya had been pretending to be a gynaecologist at SMCH since August 29, deceiving the hospital staff. On August 10, another fake doctor Pulak Malakar was similarly arrested by the police from the OT of Nari Shikshasram.

