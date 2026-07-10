Another Leopard Captured in Nazira’s Gor Ali Amid Rising Human-Wildlife Conflict

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A full-grown female leopard was captured in the Gor Ali area of Nazira after it had been creating panic in nearby localities in search of food.

According to reports, leopards have frequently been venturing out of nearby forest areas into human settlements, preying on domestic animals and spreading fear among residents. Several villages under the jurisdiction of Nazira Model police station-including Gor Ali, Gohain Gaon, Borgohain Chuk, Jolah Gaon, Kachari Gaon, Satsai Grant, Mekipur, Ligiri Pukhuri, and Laxmijan, along with adjoining tea garden areas-have been affected by repeated leopard attacks on livestock such as cows and goats.

The Forest Department had earlier captured several leopards and released them into protected forest areas. Notably, on the night of June 18, a large adult leopard was trapped in the same Gor Ali area. Under the leadership of Laxmijan Range Forest Officer, the animal was given primary medical treatment and later released into the Abhaypur reserve forest.

However, within days, leopard activity resumed in the region, once again creating panic among residents. In response, forest officials installed a cage trap three days ago under the supervision of Range Forest Officers Tapan Kumar Gogoi and Bijoy Borgohain.

In the early hours of Thursday, the adult leopardess was successfully trapped.

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