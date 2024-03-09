Another supporter of Waris Punjab De brought to Assam Medical College and Hospital

DIBRUGARH: One more supporter of ‘Waris Punjab De’, who was lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail has been sent to Assam Medical College and Hospital for checkup and treatment after his health deteriorated. Basant Singh was taken to AMCH on Thursday after his health condition deteriorated due to ‘hunger strike’.

Earlier two of the associates of Amrit Pal Singh namely, Kulwant Singh and Gurmeet Singh were admitted at AMCH ICU on Wednesday due to their poor health. Kulwant Singh was admitted at AMCH on Tuesday night at around 10 pm after he suffered from epilepsy.

“Their health condition is better now and they have no serious issues. They are suffering from weakness. We got to know that they are in ‘hunger strike’. Due to hunger strike their health condition deteriorated. They are on liquid diet,” said an official of AMCH.

As per sources, the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh and his nine associates who have been detained under National Security Act (NSA) are said to be in an indefinite hunger strike since February 17, 2024 in Dibrugarh Central Jail.

The nine associates of Amritpal Singh who were booked under NSA are- Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh, Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla.

