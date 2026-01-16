Another tiger carcass recovered from Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In the tiger reserve area of the Kaziranga National Park, a World Heritage Site, the carcass of a male striped tiger was recovered on Wednesday morning at Thute Chapori under the Gamiri Eastern Range of the Biswanath wildlife division. The body of the approximately three-year-old male Royal Bengal Tiger was discovered by the staff of the Gopaljarani Anti-Poaching Camp under the Gamiri Eastern Range during their routine morning patrol. As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve constituted a committee to conduct the post-mortem examination and to carry out the last rites of the tiger’s carcass. The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

