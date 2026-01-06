Carcass of Royal Bengal Tigress recovered in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The carcass of a Royal Bengal Tigress was recovered from the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Sunday morning.

According to sources, forest personnel under the Bagori range of the national park were on routine patrol inside the forest when they spotted the carcass of an approximately 8 to 10-year-old tigress lying in the area of the West Bimoli forest camp. The matter was immediately reported to senior forest officials.

As per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), a post-mortem examination was conducted by a veterinary doctor in the presence of the park's divisional forest officer and range officials. After the post-mortem, it was confirmed that the tigress died due to injuries sustained in a fight with another tiger.

For further examination, some body parts of the dead tigress will be collected and sent to a forensic laboratory by the park authorities. It may be noted that under NTCA guidelines, whenever a tiger dies, the presence of media representatives during the post-mortem examination is mandatory to ensure transparency and verification of facts.

