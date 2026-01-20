Another tiger carcass recovered in Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Another carcass of a tiger has been recovered in the Kaziranga National Park. The body of a female tiger was found in the Kathpora area under the Bagori range. According to preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the female tiger died due to infighting. Following the discovery, KNPTR Director Sonali Ghosh constituted a committee to conduct the post-mortem examination and ensure disposal of the carcass in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Also Read: Kaziranga Reports Third Tiger Death, Infighting Suspected