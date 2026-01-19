Kaziranga Reports Third Tiger Death, Infighting Suspected

Kaziranga: The carcass of a female Royal Bengal tiger was recovered from the Kathpora area of the West range of Bagori in Kaziranga National Park on Sunday afternoon, reports said.

It is suspected that the tiger died due to infighting among other tigers. It may be mentioned that, this is the third tiger death at the national park in the past five months due to infighting.

A forest official stated that a committee has been constituted to conduct the post-mortem and disposal of the carcass as per the SOP of the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

"At around 4 PM on Sunday, a female tiger carcass was recovered in the Kathpora area of the Western Range in Bagori.

A committee was constituted by the Director, KNPTR, to carry out a post-mortem examination and disposal of the carcass as per the SOP of the National Tiger Conservation Authority," said the forest official.