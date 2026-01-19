Kaziranga Reports Third Tiger Death, Infighting Suspected

Kaziranga: The carcass of a female Royal Bengal tiger was recovered from the Kathpora area of the West range of Bagori in Kaziranga National Park on Sunday afternoon, reports said.
It is suspected that the tiger died due to infighting among other tigers. It may be mentioned that, this is the third tiger death at the national park in the past five months due to infighting.
A forest official stated that a committee has been constituted to conduct the post-mortem and disposal of the carcass as per the SOP of the National Tiger Conservation Authority.
“At around 4 PM on Sunday, a female tiger carcass was recovered in the Kathpora area of the Western Range in Bagori.
A committee was constituted by the Director, KNPTR, to carry out a post-mortem examination and disposal of the carcass as per the SOP of the National Tiger Conservation Authority,” said the forest official.
He added that, preliminary findings during the post-mortem suggest that infighting led to the death of the tiger.
“This was the third tiger found dead due to infighting,” the official added.
On January 3 2026, a female Royal Bengal tiger was found dead in Kaziranga National Park.
The cause of death was infighting, official added.
In August last year, two tiger carcasses were found in Kaziranga - one in Bagori and the second one in Burapahar.
Officials said that the tiger in Bagori died due to old age, while the one at Burapahar died due to infighting.
According to last year’s estimation, Kaziranga has 148 Royal Bengal tigers. Infighting is natural among tigers and manly occur due to territory expansion, said an official.