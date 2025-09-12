Antariksha Adhikari Receives Gangotri Goswami Memorial Merit Award in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Gangotri Goswami Memorial Merit Award was presented in Tezpur to Antariksha Adhikari of Sirajuli, who secured the highest marks in the Arts stream in this year’s Higher Secondary Final Examination from the district. The award, instituted in memory of the Late Gangotri Goswami, a brilliant and multi-talented student who lost her life in a tragic road accident in 2015, was conferred for the tenth consecutive year.

The ceremony, held at the Gangotri Goswami Memorial Hall in Basantipur, was attended by distinguished guests including Dr Pranjit Hazarika, noted educationist, Dr Jyotisman Das, Professor of Assamese at Tezpur University, and Dr Sukdev Adhikari, Principal of Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das College, Dhekiajuli. The awardee was felicitated with a memento, set of books, pair of traditional garments, and cash award of Rs 10,000, in the presence of Gangotri’s parents, Gokul Chandra Goswami and Momi Bhagawati Goswami.

As the awardee is currently pursuing higher studies in New Delhi, her parents received the award on her behalf.

