Anti-drug awareness programme and free health camp organized in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Reversal Foundation, a local NGO, organized an anti-drug awareness programme and a free health camp at Bauli Maidam High School, Nazira, on November 3.

The camp, which started in the morning, was inaugurated by the school's Principal, Achyut Kalita, while the awareness programme, held in the afternoon, was attended by local residents, parents, teachers, and students.

The programme was addressed by notable speakers, including Dr Munindra Nath Bhuyan, Nilutpal Talukdar from ICTC, Rupa Mahanta, Chairperson of Nazira Gaon Panchayat, and Abhijit Gogoi, Vice-President of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, Sivasagar district committee, etc. The speakers emphasized the importance of staying away from drugs and creating a healthy and strong society.

