Anti-human trafficking meet by women commission in Goalpara

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: With a view to aware people regarding the gravity of the human trafficking issue and to counter it, the Assam State Commission for Women (ASCW) in collaboration with the National Commission for Women (NCW) and in association with the Goalpara district administration, organized a meeting on Wednesday at the Natasurya Phani Sarma Bhawan of Goalpara town, West Assam.

Pradip Timung, DC Goalpara, gave the welcome address through which he analysed the different causes relating to the human trafficking crime and emphasized upon creating large-scale awareness in the society.

Jahnabi Devi, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), highlighted in the meeting different aspects of the problem and ways and measures to solve it.

Monika Borah, member of ASCW, also spoke at length upon the issue and sought cooperation from all concerned to fight the menace.

Dr Debajit Adhikary, Chief Legal Counsellor of DLSA, Sanjay Sharma, specialist government advocate for POCSO cases, Mostofa Ahmed, DCPO, also addressed the house and echoed that the women and children were the easiest preys of the perpetrators and that they needed the utmost protection from this global threat.

Besides other dignitaries, Nikhamoni Kalita, Assistant Commissioner, Rituraj Doley, ASP, and participants from different departments like social welfare, education, PRI representatives, and SHG members took part in the meeting.

