Awareness programme against human trafficking held at Udalguri College

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: An awareness programme against human trafficking was held on Thursday at the auditorium of Udalguri College under the initiative of the Assam State Commission for Women, in collaboration with the National Commission for Women and the Udalguri district administration.

The event aimed to sensitize the public, particularly the youth, about the growing threat of human trafficking and the need for community participation in its prevention.

The programme was inaugurated by Udalguri Deputy Commissioner Pulak Patgiri, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. The inauguration ceremony began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and floral tributes before the portrait of Late music icon Zubeen Garg, as a mark of respect to the legendary artiste’s enduring social message.

In his inaugural address, Patgiri emphasized the urgent need for collective vigilance to combat human trafficking.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Kranti Devi delivered the welcome address and outlined the objectives of the programme.

As resource persons, Dr Pallabi Sharma, Child Protection Officer, and Dr Milan Das, President of MRSD NGO, delivered insightful talks highlighting the psychological, social, and legal aspects of human trafficking. Their sessions stressed on the role of education, awareness, and timely reporting in saving lives and bringing offenders to justice.

