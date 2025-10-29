Career counselling programme by Goalpara Employment Exchange and MCC

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: A career counselling and vocational guidance programme was organized by the District Employment Exchange and Model Career Centre, Goalpara, at Dudhnoi College, Dudhnoi, Goalpara on Saturday. The event was hosted by Tridip Das, whose coordination and enthusiasm added vibrancy to the proceedings.

The programme was graced by several distinguished guests including Dr Lalit Chandra Rabha, Principal of Dudhnoi College, as the chief guest, Punam Gogoi, renowned educator and former ACS officer, as the resource person, Prafulla Choudhury, Employment Officer, and Rudra Kumar Kalita, Assistant Employment Officer.

In his inaugural address, Dr Rabha enlightened the gathering on various government schemes implemented for the development and welfare of the student community, emphasizing the importance of skill development and informed career choices.

Punam Gogoi conducted an insightful and interactive session on government service examinations, sharing effective preparation strategies and valuable career guidance.

Her speech touched on a wide spectrum of topics, from government exams and emerging technologies to subconscious psychology and mental health, encouraging students to pursue their goals with clarity and confidence.

Prafulla Choudhury, Employment Officer, emphasized the significance of career counselling and the pivotal role played by the Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training, Assam, in shaping vocational pathways for the youth.

Dr Diptirekha Das, young professional, presented the yearly report of the office, which was well-received and praised by the attending dignitaries for its clarity and impact.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 500 students and more than 50 professors, reflecting a growing awareness and interest among the youth in structured career planning and government opportunities.

A heartfelt moment of the event was the tribute paid to legendary artistes Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg. The audience, along with the guests, joined in singing ‘Mayabini’ and ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe,’ infusing the programme with emotion and cultural pride.

