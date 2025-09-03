Anti-tobacco drive launched in Nagaon; shops raided, fines imposed

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a bid to ensure a tobacco-free, clean, and healthy environment in Nagaon district, the District Tobacco Control Cell, under the aegis of the district administration, launched an anti-tobacco campaign in Nagaon town on Tuesday.

The campaign was conducted in collaboration with the district health department, district police administration, and Nagaon Municipal Board, focusing on various schools, colleges, and hospitals in the small town.

During the campaign, a massive quantity of tobacco products was seized from shops near prominent locations such as Nagaon Government Higher Secondary Boys’ School, Nagaon Government Higher Secondary Girls’ School, Nagaon Circle Office, Bhogeswari Phukanani Civil Hospital, and Anandaram Dhekial Phookan College. Those found violating the directives issued by the district administration were fined under the COTPA Act, 2003. Notably, several individuals were also fined for smoking in public places during the campaign.

The campaign was led by Additional District Commissioner Sudip Nath, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Tapan Kumar Saikia, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border) Surya Kanta Marang, and other officials from the District Tobacco Control Cell, National Health Mission, and Municipal Board.

