Assam: Awareness programme on tobacco consumption held at Chengamari

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: An awareness programme on tobacco consumption and its adverse effect on the human body was held at Chengamari High School on Thursday among the students and general public of the locality. At the very outset of the programme, an awareness rally was taken out from the school which was inaugurated by Dhiren Bora, Headmaster of the school. The rally was attended by Debaki Bhandari, Chairman of the students’ union, Achyut Bora, Secretary of Sotea regional committee of AJYCP, Dipen Mahati, VDP Secretary, representatives of Chengamari Jubak Sangha, and the teachers and the students of the school. At the end of the rally, a street play on the adverse effect of tobacco consumption on the human body composed by Ripunjay Bordoloi, a science teacher of the school, was demonstrated by the students.

Also Read: Dhekiajuli: BPF stages massive show of strength at Therai Bari

Also Watch: