Capacity-building programme on Swayamsiddha Loan Scheme held in Silchar

SILCHAR: A one-day capacity building programme focusing on the Swayamsiddha Loan Scheme was organized on Friday at the Community Management Training Centre (CMTC) in Itkhola, Silchar. The event was organized by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Cachar, and support of State Bank of India (SBI), with a special emphasis on empowering women who wish to become self-employed.

The Swayamsiddha Loan Scheme is designed specifically to support women by providing financial assistance in the form of personal loans, helping them become self-sufficient entrepreneurs. This programme is part of a broader effort to empower women and encourage their participation in economic activities.

The workshop was attended by several key dignitaries, including Ravishankar Likmavam, DDM, NABARD Cachar; Mayanglambam Vipler, RMRU; Biplab Kumar Nath, DPM, NRLM Cachar.

The event commenced with an introduction by Ravishankar Likmavam, DDM NABARD Cachar, who explained the purpose of the workshop and provided detailed information on the Swayamsiddha Scheme. He emphasized the importance of financial support in enabling women to become self-employed and contribute to the economy. Biplab Kumar Nath and Dinesh Kumar Gupta also addressed the participants, offering insights on the practical aspects of utilizing the loan scheme.

Throughout the day, the participants received training on various topics essential for starting and managing a business. Tridev Choudhary, a certified EDP trainer, led sessions on achievement motivation, entrepreneurial competencies, soft skills, customer care, government loans and schemes, digital transactions, break-even point analysis, business opportunity identification, and guidance. Shahed Choudhury provided additional training on business entity registration, steps to launch an enterprise, cost and price determination, marketing strategies, and preparing project reports.

The workshop saw enthusiastic participation from women involved in self-help groups (SHGs) under the NRLM in the Narsingpur block of Cachar district. These women were encouraged to leverage the opportunities provided by the Swayamsiddha scheme to start their own businesses and contribute to their families’ financial independence.

At the conclusion of the event, Ravishankar Likmavam thanked all the attendees and urged women to step forward and embrace entrepreneurship. He emphasized that both men and women are key drivers of progress, and it is crucial for women to be actively involved in economic development to ensure societal advancement. The speakers encouraged the women to take full advantage of the financial support available through the Swayamsiddha scheme to achieve their entrepreneurial goals.

This pilot initiative, led by NABARD Cachar, has garnered significant interest, and the training workshop was well-received by the participants, providing them with the skills and knowledge needed to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys, stated a press release.

