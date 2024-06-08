Assam: SSB Seizes Illegal Bhutanese Whisky and Beer at Indo-Bhutan Border

KOKRAJHAR: The B Coy of the SSB stationed at Datgari along Indo-Bhutan border on Friday morning seized Bhutanese whisky and beers from a Maruti Alto which was brought illegally from Bhutan.

Sources from the SSB said the B.Coy of the SSB conducted a routine checking at Bharat-Bhutan gate, Dadgiri near border with Bhutan. The duty team stopped a Maruti Alto having No. AS-19B-1906 which was loaded with 12 bottles Bhutani black Mountain whiskey and 108 bottles Bhutan Druk beer strong-11000. When the duty party asked for proper documentation, the driver failed to furnish adequate papers. Consequently, the vehicle along with items were seized and the driver was apprehended and handed over to Land Customs Office at Hatisar, Dadgari. The apprehended person was identified as Bhupan Sutradhar, son of Bisturam Sutradhar of Hatisar village under Runikhata police station of Chirang district. The seized items included 12 bottles of Black Mountain whisky and 108 bottles of 11,000 strong Druk Beer.

