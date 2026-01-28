APCC leader Gaurav Gogoi launches sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing a massive gathering at a mandal-level workers' meeting in Manikpur, Bongaigaon.

The meeting, organized by the Bongaigaon District Congress, was held under the banner 'Let Us Hold Hands, Let Us Build a New Greater Assam.' Addressing party workers and local residents, Gogoi accused the chief minister of indulging in divisive politics and shielding syndicate-driven corruption.

Gogoi alleged that Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma projected himself as a 'Hindu leader' but that Assam had never witnessed a Hindu leader allegedly associated with cattle syndicates. He further accused the chief minister of allowing his ministers and close aides to control cattle, coal, stone, and sand syndicates in the state. Calling Sarma a 'deceitful political leader,' Gogoi said that such actions exposed the gap between public posturing and ground realities.

Taking his criticism further, Gogoi drew a historical parallel, alleging that just as the ideological predecessors of the BJP had once aligned with the Muslim League to form governments, the present leadership under Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma follows similar divisive politics. He controversially described the chief minister as a 'Hindu Jinnah,' accusing him of deepening social and political polarization in Assam.

The mandal-level meeting was attended by senior Assam Congress observer Budhu Tirkey, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, MP Rakibul Hussain, along with several MLAs and senior party leaders, signalling a show of unity ahead of upcoming political battles.

The Congress leadership reiterated its commitment to building a 'new and inclusive Assam,' while intensifying its attack on the BJP-led State Government over corruption and governance issues.

Also Read: Opposition parties will form an alliance in Assam: Gaurav Gogoi