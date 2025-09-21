APCC President Gaurav Gogoi attends public meeting for Congress candidates in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: APCC President and MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday attended a public meeting of Congress candidates in Guma and Baokhungri constituencies in Kokrajhar.

At Khangkrikhola, Gogoi attended a huge public meeting of Baokhungri candidate Sunil Narzary and also attended a grand public meeting for their candidate Abu Bakkar Ali in Guma open sear. Gogoi expressed shock over the sudden demise of renowned singer Zubeen Garg and shortened his speech in respect. In his short speech, he said that Zubeen Garg had left the people of Assam too early but that he left a message for noble and holistic politics.

Gogoi said that the people of Baokhungri had greatly accepted Congress candidate Sunil Narzary and that it was proven with the huge turn up in the meeting.

Earlier, Congress candidate Sunil Narzary said that the Baokhungri constituency had been under BPF’s rule since the last twenty years which had failed to improve even the roads in rural areas under the constituency. He also said that UPPL candidate Ranjit Basumatary was an imported candidate from Chirang and was not known to the people of the constituency.

