CM Himanta Biswa Sarma predicts Congress ‘zero’ in BTC polls, mocks Gaurav Gogoi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Congress MP and state party President Gaurav Gogoi, claiming the Congress would fail to open its account in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election.

Speaking at a government programme of ‘Swasth Nari, Sasakth Parivar’ at the under-construction Bongaigaon Medical College, Dr Sarma said, “Gaurav Gogoi has no value. At least former Congress President Bhupen Borah had some attraction. Under his leadership, Congress had never drawn a blank in BTC polls. But this time, with Gogoi at the helm, the party will end up with zero seats.”

On the ongoing SIT probe into Gogoi’s alleged links with Pakistan, the CM said, “Why should I respond to someone who carries no weight? Only if he had some standing would I bother to reply.”

Asked about the Koch-Rajbongshi community’s agitation for Scheduled Tribe status, Dr Sarma urged restraint. “This is a legal process. Agitation will not solve anything; discussion is the only way here. If some community will start a massive agitation, another will start opposing it. And if every community starts opposing each other’s ST claims, the matter will take a dangerous turn. We will discuss the matter in cabinet in November. Hence, talks, not protests, are the solution,” he said.

