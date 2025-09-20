Assam: Campaigning to end 48 hours before BTC Polls in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In pursuance of Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the District Commissioner and Returning Officer, Masanda M Pertin issued an order stating that the campaign period for the ensuing BTC Election, 2025 shall come to an end 48 hours prior to the close of polls. Accordingly, campaigning will cease from 4:00 PM on September 20 until the close of polling at 4:00 PM on September 22 in the constituencies of 7-Fakiragram (Non-ST), 8-Dotma (ST), 9-Banaragaon (ST), 10-Debargaon (ST), 11-Baukhungri (ST), and 12-Salakati (ST).

During this period, no person shall convene, hold, attend, join or address any public meeting or procession related to the election. Further, no election matter may be displayed to the public by means of cinematography, television or any similar apparatus, nor may any election propaganda be carried out through musical concerts, theatrical performances or other entertainment intended to attract public attention.

The presence of political functionaries, campaign workers, and others who have been brought from outside the constituencies and are not registered voters therein shall not be permitted to remain, as their presence may affect the free and fair conduct of the poll.

The District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, has appealed to all stakeholders to strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct and extend full cooperation to ensure a peaceful election.

