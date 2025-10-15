APCC President Gaurav Gogoi launches awareness campaign at Biswanath tea garden

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: “During the Congress days, tea garden community leaders used to roar like tigers,” observed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi at Pertabghur tea estate in Biswanath district on Monday evening. The Pradesh Congress has started a tea garden awareness campaign as well as a protest with a five-day programme. The programme was formally launched by State Congress President and MP Gaurav Gogoi at the tea garden.

Under the directions of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Assam Pradesh Chah Mazdoor Adivasi Congress will cover a total of one hundred tea gardens in five days to create awareness on the issue of alleged increase in the number of women harassment cases in the tea gardens areas of the state. President Gogoi, in his speech, while launching the programme on the first day, said that the hands of the people of tea gardens were strengthened politically during the days of the Congress government and they roared like tigers, but that this was not so now-a-days.

On the other hand, regarding the case of Zubeen Garg, the MP commented that he would admit that justice had been done to the iconic singer only when his family expressed satisfaction and the guilty were convicted by the court.

