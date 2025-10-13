Over 700 join Congress in Dhekiajuli mega rally attended by Gaurav Gogoi

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The Indian National Congress organized a grand party rally in Dhekiajuli on Sunday, attended by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi, marking his first visit to the town since assuming the post of state party chief.

The event witnessed a major political development as former Sonitpur District BJP President, and former BJP candidate from Dhekiajuli Assembly Constituency Candidate who had worked with BJP since 2004, Batach Urang, former Executive Member, State BJP Kishan Morcha Chandidas Saha, former BJP Nagar Mandal President Ashish Mazumdar, along with AAP leader Vivek Bora, and over 700 workers from BJP and different other political backgrounds, formally joined the Congress party. The joining ceremony took place at Rajiv Bhavan, the Dhekiajuli Congress office, under the chairmanship of District Congress President Kartik Kurmi.

Before arriving at Dhekiajuli, Gaurav Gogoi was warmly received with a grand bike rally from Orang by hundreds of Congress workers and supporters.

Addressing the large public gathering, Gogoi launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the BJP government in Assam had deviated from its ideals and was now functioning like a ‘private limited company.’ Gogoi claimed, “The BJP has been reduced to a private firm with only five directors, one of them being Dhekiajuli MLA and Minister Ashok Singhal.”

Referring to the untimely demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg, Gogoi said emotionally, “It has been a month since Zubeen Garg’s death, yet justice remains elusive. Under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership, we will never get justice for Zubeen.” His remarks were met with loud cheers and slogans from the crowd. Gogoi further stated that people across Assam were losing faith in the BJP’s governance and turning toward the Congress for a change. “The people are now seeking liberation from the misrule of the BJP,” he added.

The meeting drew more than 5000 of people from the greater Dhekiajuli and adjoining areas, reflecting the Congress party’s growing momentum in Upper Assam. The event was anchored by District Congress Administrative Secretary Nayan Goswami and attended by several senior leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora, MLA Shibamoni Bora, former Assembly Speaker Tanka Bahadur, former Deputy Secretary Bhimananda Tanti, former MP Ram Prasad Sharma, former MLA Praneswar Basumatary, General Secretary Roshan Chetry, Secretary Girindra Dahal, Manoj Gautam, Congress leader Prem Lal Ganjhu, General Secretary Udit Bhanu Das, and Media Cell Chairman Bedabrata Bora, among others.

Also Read: Over 100 join Congress: Gaurav Gogoi demands fair probe into Zubeen case

Also Watch: