Appeal for upgradation of historic Namghar at Marngar in Meghalaya

A CORRESPONDENT

MARNGAR: While the Assam Government has taken active steps to construct Namghars in major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata, the people of Marngar near Nongpoh in Meghalaya continue to look towards Dispur with hope for similar support.

In 2021, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the NDA-led Government of Assam decided to build Namghars outside the state to preserve and promote Assamese traditions, culture, and spiritual practices. Land was purchased in several metropolitan cities, and preparations for construction are underway. This initiative has been widely welcomed across Assam. Notably, the government allocated Rs 433.67 crore for the development of 22,923 Namghars and Satras in Assam, and in the current financial year 2025-26, Rs 325.55 crore has been earmarked for Namghar and Satra development both within and outside the state.

However, despite these ambitious plans, Namghars in the neighbouring Northeastern states remain neglected. One such example is the historic Shankardev Namghar at Marngar village near Nongpoh, just 45 km from Dispur. Established in 1961 under the Shankar Mission, the Namghar has long served as a cultural and spiritual hub for Karbi and Tiwa families living in the area. Yet, due to financial constraints, the Namghar lacks facilities such as guest houses for visiting devotees and Vaishnavites.

The Marngar region, comprising villages like Borgang, Nalapara, Nonga Gaon, Puran Gaon, Lalumpam, Joy Gaon, Borkuchi, Borkhat Chai, Charikuchi and Athgaon, has preserved Assamese culture quietly for decades. In 2005, a Sankardev Primary School was established under Shankar Sangha, further strengthening cultural ties. But with time, the Namghar and its Manikut have deteriorated, prompting the management committee to seek financial assistance from the Assam Government in December 2022.

Responding to the appeal, Chief Minister Dr Sarma directed Minister Pijush Hazarika to engage with the committee. In February 2023, Hazarika visited Marngar, assessed the Namghar premises, and sanctioned Rs 2 lakh for renovation. With additional donations from residents and well-wishers, the Namghar and Manikut were rebuilt to accommodate around 150 people. The community expressed gratitude for the government’s support, but emphasized the urgent need for a guest house to host visiting devotees and pilgrims.

Residents continue to hope that the Assam Government will extend its initiative to Marngar, ensuring that the Namghar not only stands as a symbol of Assamese culture but also serves as a welcoming space for all. Weekly naam-prasanga sessions and annual observances of the birth and death anniversaries of Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardev and Madhavdev are held here, reflecting the community’s enduring devotion. The people of Marngar now await further assistance from the government to construct a guest house, which they believe will complete the Namghar’s role as a cultural and spiritual centre for generations to come.

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