Batabari Sanatan Rajahua Namghar to observe Tirobhav Tithi of Damodardev

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Preparations are in full swing at Batabari Sanatan Rajahua Namghar Mazbat under Udalguri district, for the observance of the 428th Tirobhav Tithi of Mahapurush Srimanta Damodardev, which will be marked with a series of religious and cultural programmes on April 18.

The programme will begin with the ceremonial hoisting of the religious flag by the celebration committee President, Aravinda Deka. This will be followed by a memorial tribute offered by Village Head Malabika Pathak. The installation of the Bhagavat will be performed by Jiban Deka, representative of the Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency, followed by a Bhagavat procession, to be inaugurated by Namghar management committee President Bishnu Hazarika.

A significant highlight of the programme will be the laying of the foundation stone for a permanent gate at the Namghar in memory of Late Phatik Chandra Deka and Late Bina Deka.

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