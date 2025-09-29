Appeal to Greater Boko Durga Puja committees to honour Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Various organizations of Boko have issued a special appeal to the Durga Puja committees across Greater Boko region on Sunday through a press meet held at Boko. This was conveyed through a joint press conference organized by the South-West Kamrup unit of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Boko Regional All Rabha Student Union (ARSU), BOGAI: Cultural and Sports orientation, Boko Regional Rongali Bihu Convention, and Boko Sports Association.

The organizations have urged every Puja committee to organize the lighting of lamps bearing Zubeen Garg’s portrait and to offer floral tributes at each Puja venue.

Furthermore, they have requested that loud sound systems and cultural programmes be suspended during the Puja celebrations. The immersion of the idol has also advised to be conducted with only a limited number of devotees to maintain solemnity.

The bodies stressed that these measures would honour the memory of Zubeen Garg while preserving the cultural sanctity of the Durga Puja festivities in the Boko region.

