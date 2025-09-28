Ujani Asom Suraksha Parishad (UASP) calls for conservation of Zubeen Garg’s works

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The Ujani Asom Suraksha Parishad (UASP) in a press meet at Tinsukia on Friday opined that though Assam faced an irreparable loss at the demise of legendary music icon Zubeen Garg, it was necessary at this critical hour to pay more importance to conserve and propagate his creations in collective efforts. The UASP, while seeking the Government’s initiative, put forward few suggestions.

The press meet jointly addressed by Monoj Kumar Borah and Pradip Buragohain, Spokesperson and Vice-President respectively, demanded the establishment of a ‘Zubeen Museum’ at Jorhat, conservation of all his songs, poems, and films and to consider all his works as assets of Assam, subject to the approval of family members. The UASP also urged the Government to waive taxes on his upcoming movie ‘Roi Roi Binale’ besides constructing a cultural bhawan in the name of Zubeen Garg along with his statue at New Delhi.

