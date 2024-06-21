Aranya Suraksha Samiti Celebrates Foundation Day by Releasing Fingerlings in Hakama Beel

DHUBRI: Aranya Suraksha Samiti, Assam released fingerlings in Hakama Beel (wetland) located near Bilasipara town of Dhubri district on its 29th foundation day on Wednesday. On this day, the organisation was formed in Orang and since its inception, the organisation has been relentlessly working on preservation and protection of nature and environment as a whole in Assam.

On this auspicious day, the samiti appealed the people to release fingerlings in the water bodies or wetlands as this would help sustain the habitat of various fish and conserve them and in turn it would maintain the ecological balance of water bodies and save the nature as whole.

Talking to The Sentinel, secretary general of the samiti, Dr. Haricharan Das informed that the organisation has been demanding the state government to declare “Hakama Wetland” a bird sanctuary and working on saving this beautiful water body.

“This Hakama Beel is habitat of various water birds including some rare and endangered species of migratory birds. Winter birds flock to this Beel and make their nest and lay eggs and after nestling fly back with their juveniles. So there are ample of scope for students and ornithologists to study and research on the wing visitors to this Beel,” Dr. Das further said.

Dhubri District Fishery Officer, Ibrahim Ali informed this scribe that an international team would shortly visit Hakama Beel to take stock of this water body and advise as how to protect it along with increasing its productivity.

