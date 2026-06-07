Are Assamese youths missing out on Railway job opportunities?

Citizens and organizations call for better coaching facilities, greater awareness, and increased opportunities for local candidates as concerns grow over their low representation in railway jobs across Assam.

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Concerns have been raised by a section of citizens, social organizations, and educationists over the comparatively low representation of local Assamese youths in railway jobs across the state. Observers have pointed out that employees from other states appear to occupy a significant number of positions at railway stations in Assam, including porters, track maintainers, sanitation workers, ticket counter staff, ticket examiners (TTEs), drivers, and guards.

According to experts, recruitment to Group C and Group D posts in the Indian Railways is conducted through examinations organized by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on an all-India basis. Candidates from across the country compete under a common recruitment process, ensuring equal opportunities irrespective of their state of origin.

Educationists and competitive examination experts believe that several factors may be contributing to the relatively lower participation of Assamese candidates. These include language-related challenges, limited access to specialized coaching facilities, intense nationwide competition, and inadequate awareness regarding railway recruitment opportunities.

Several organizations have demanded greater inclusion of the Assamese language in recruitment examinations and the introduction of dedicated coaching and training programmes for local youths. They argue that enhancing the participation of Assamese candidates in central government jobs available within the state could help address unemployment and create more opportunities for local communities.

However, experts note that recruitment to central government services is governed by nationwide policies and constitutional provisions, making domicile-based reservations a complex legal and policy issue.

The Assam government and various organizations have, on several occasions, urged the Centre to take steps to improve the representation of local candidates in railway jobs. However, no major policy changes have been introduced so far.

Members of civil society believe that the long-term solution lies in strengthening career guidance, expanding coaching facilities, and equipping Assamese youths with the skills required to compete successfully in national-level examinations. They stress that the issue should be viewed as a broader challenge linked to education, skill development, youth empowerment, and employment generation in Assam.

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