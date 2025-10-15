Aribam Syam Sarma conferred with Golden Beaver Award at India Film Festival of Alberta

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The India Film Festival of Alberta (IFFA) 2025 marked a historic moment at the Winspear Centre on September 28, as legendary filmmaker Aribam Syam Sarma was conferred the inaugural Golden Beaver Award, alongside another legendary actor-director Kamal Haasan.

This prestigious recognition, instituted by IFFA, celebrates individuals who have made outstanding and lasting contributions to Indian cinema, with a particular emphasis this year on voices from the North-East.

Aribam Syam Sarma, acclaimed for his pivotal role in bringing the stories, artistry, and cultural identity of North-East India to both national and global audiences, was celebrated for his enduring impact on the cinematic landscape. Madhan Selvaraj, Executive Director of IFFA, articulated this sentiment in his congratulatory message, stating, “It is my great honour to inform you that you have been chosen as one of the distinguished recipients of the Golden Beaver Award this year. This award is presented to recognize individuals whose careers have left an enduring impact on the Indian film industry. In your case, it is also a tribute to your pioneering role in bringing the rich stories, artistry, and cultural identity of the North-East to national and global audiences.”

In receiving the award, Sarma thanked the India Film Festival of Alberta, (IFFA) and regretted not being able to attend the festival due to his health condition. Film historian and filmmaker, Parthajit Baruah, received the Golden Beaver Award on behalf of Aribam Syam Sarma, given away by the Consulate General of India, Vancouver, Masakui Rungsung.

Sharma’s extensive body of work has broken new ground, not only expanding the reach and language of Indian cinema, but also serving as a powerful medium for the expression of North-East India’s unique narratives and cultural identity.

This year, the IFFA’s theme, ‘Spotlight on Northeast India,’ was chosen to emphasize the diversity and vibrancy of the region’s cinematic heritage. The official festival artwork, meticulously designed to reflect the essence of the Seven Sister States, further underscored this focus by paying tribute to the icons, freedom fighters, artistes, and cultural leaders of the North-East.

