Assam News

Army jawan from Numaligarh dies in Srinagar after heart-related ailment

An Indian Army jawan, Durlabh Gogoi (45 years), a resident of Ponka Borchapori in Numaligarh, passed away suddenly in Srinagar on Tuesday night after suffering from a heart-related ailment.
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A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: An Indian Army jawan, Durlabh Gogoi (45 years), a resident of Ponka Borchapori in Numaligarh, passed away suddenly in Srinagar on Tuesday night after suffering from a heart-related ailment. He is survived by his wife and two sons. The Army has made arrangements to bring his mortal remains to Borchapori. Gogoi’s demise has cast a pall of grief over Kamargaon, Borchapori, and Numaligarh.

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