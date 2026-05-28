Army jawan from Numaligarh dies in Srinagar after heart-related ailment

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: An Indian Army jawan, Durlabh Gogoi (45 years), a resident of Ponka Borchapori in Numaligarh, passed away suddenly in Srinagar on Tuesday night after suffering from a heart-related ailment. He is survived by his wife and two sons. The Army has made arrangements to bring his mortal remains to Borchapori. Gogoi’s demise has cast a pall of grief over Kamargaon, Borchapori, and Numaligarh.

Also Read: Gang in Fake Army Vehicle Robs Businessmen of Rs 21.85 Lakh in Guwahati Near National Highway