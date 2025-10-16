Army leads e-waste awareness drive in Hassak on International E-Waste Day 2025

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Reaffirming its unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and community empowerment, the Indian Army organized an impactful e-waste awareness drive at Jatiya Vidyalaya, Hassak, in Assam’s Tinsukia district on the occasion of International E-Waste Day 2025.

The initiative aimed to educate and inspire local youth and residents about the pressing issue of electronic waste and the importance of its responsible management. Through this drive, the Army sought to instil a deeper understanding of how improper e-waste disposal endangers both human health and the environment, while also promoting sustainable alternatives such as recycling, repairing, and reusing electronic devices.

The event featured interactive awareness sessions, practical demonstrations, and community engagement activities, empowering participants with hands-on knowledge about safe and eco-friendly e-waste handling. The sessions also highlighted the potential of recycling and resource recovery in creating a cleaner and more sustainable future.

The drive witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, teachers, and villagers, reflecting a shared sense of responsibility towards environmental preservation. Local leaders and school authorities lauded the initiative and expressed deep appreciation for the Assam Rifles’ leadership and proactive role in fostering environmental awareness at the grassroots level.

Speaking at the event, Army representatives emphasised that true patriotism extends beyond service to the nation—it includes protecting its natural heritage. They urged everyone to act as responsible stewards of the environment and to champion the cause of sustainable living within their communities.

The awareness drive concluded with a collective pledge to uphold the principles of ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle,’ reinforcing the message that small, consistent actions by individuals can drive significant change.

