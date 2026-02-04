Army’s Trophy Tour Ignites Youth Engagement and Patriotism Across District

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: As part of its ongoing Trophy Tour ahead of the 21st Capt Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra Memorial Football Tournament, the Indian Army has intensified its grassroots outreach across the district, conducting high-impact youth engagement programmes at multiple locations, including Digboi, Lekhapani, and Margherita.

An outreach programme was organized on Tuesday at Lekhapani, following similar interactions held earlier at Digboi and on Monday morning at Margherita, underscoring the Army's sustained efforts to connect with young citizens through sports, inspiration, and national pride. All initiatives were spearheaded by the Red Shield Gunners under the aegis of Spear Corps.

The Capt Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra Memorial Football Tournament is a premier annual sporting event commemorating the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of Capt Jintu Gogoi. Beyond competition, the tournament serves as a platform to promote football at the grassroots level, identify emerging talent, and instil core values such as discipline, teamwork, resilience, and leadership, while strengthening national integration through sports.

The outreach programme at Margherita, held at Blue Bird School, witnessed enthusiastic participation from students who presented vibrant cultural performances marked by confidence, discipline, and patriotic fervour. The displays reflected the energy and talent of the youth, reinforcing messages of unity and collective pride.

During interactions at all locations, students were sensitized to the exemplary courage, leadership, and selfless service of Capt Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra. Army personnel highlighted the importance of perseverance, dedication, and teamwork, projecting sports as a powerful medium for character building and leadership development among the youth.

