Arohan scheme orientation and interaction programme held in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A district-level orientation and interaction programme with new mentors and mentees under the Arohan Scheme 2025–26 was organized on Thursday at the Sivasagar Yuvadal auditorium by the Sivasagar district administration in collaboration with the Education Department. Sivasagar District Commissioner Aayush Garg attended the programme and interacted with the participating mentors and mentees. Addressing the gathering, he shared several motivational suggestions with the mentees regarding academics and career development. Inspector of Schools, Devajyoti Gogoi, delivered the welcome address and explained the objectives of the programme. As part of the event, the mentees were taken on an exposure visit to key district offices, including the Office of the District Commissioner, the Office of the Superintendent of Police, and the District & Sessions Judge’s Office.

