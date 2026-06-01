Aroti Saikia’s Birth Centenary Observed with Literary Tribute in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The Golaghat District Lekhika Samaroh Samiti solemnly observed the birth centenary of renowned social worker and litterateur, Aroti Saikia, at the District Library, Golaghat, on Sunday. On the occasion, a special commemorative book highlighting the life and contributions of Aroti Saikia was formally released. The programme also witnessed the presentation of the ‘Jibanjora Sadhana Award’ to former president of the Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, Dalimi Saikia Bora, in recognition of her lifelong dedication to literature and society. A major attraction of the event was a literary performance based on the life of Aroti Saikia, written by writer-poet Hema Choudhury Gogoi and skillfully directed by Barnali Bora Barman.

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