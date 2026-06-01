Golaghat School Inspector Conducts Surprise Inspections in Bokakhat Schools

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BOKAKHAT: With the objective of improving the quality of education, strengthening the academic environment, and ensuring the overall development of students, Hemgiri Narah, Inspector of Schools of Golaghat District, conducted surprise inspections at several educational institutions under the Bokakhat West Education Block on Saturday. The inspection programme was assisted by Rahul Dev Sharma, District Coordinator of the District Literacy Mission Authority, Golaghat.

During the visit, Narah entered classrooms and directly observed the ongoing teaching-learning process. He engaged in interactive academic discussions with students, assessing their knowledge, understanding, analytical abilities, and overall learning progress in various subjects. In addition, the inspection reviewed student attendance rates, teaching standards, academic performance, school cleanliness, record maintenance, infrastructure, implementation of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, and the progress of various government educational initiatives.

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