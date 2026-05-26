Around 150 Beneficiaries Avail Services at Health Camp Organised in Azara

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A health camp was organised at Pub Majirgaon Primary School under the Azara Primary Health Centre in Jalukbari Legislative Assembly Constituency on Monday under the initiative of the Department of Community Medicine, Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH). The camp was conducted with the support of Sanjeevani Sangha, an association of women doctors of GMCH. During the camp, residents from Azara and adjoining areas received medical consultation and treatment for various health-related issues. Nearly 150 people from the area availed themselves of the health services offered at the camp.

Also Read: PMCH Organises TB Screening and Health Awareness Camp in Guwahati Under TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan