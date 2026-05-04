Pregnant woman found dead in silchar, husband arrested after family complaint

A Correspondent

Silchar: A seven-month pregnant woman was found dead in a mysterious situation leading to the arrest of her husband. The shocking incident happened in the Madhurbond area of Silchar. Rabia Begam, who was brought dead to Silchar Medical College, had two more minor children. Her husband Biru Miyan had been arrested after Rabia’s family had lodged a complaint against him, alleging that he had extramarital relations. Biru had reportedly informed his in-laws over the telephone that Rabia was critically ill and asked them to see her if they wished. Rabia’s family rushed to Madhurbond but found no one in the house.

Immediately they went to Silchar Medical College and found Rabia’s lifeless body on a stretcher. Rabia’s brother said Biru Miyan used to beat her regularly after she came to know that he had an extramarital relationship. The family said they had seen deep scars on Rabia’s body.

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