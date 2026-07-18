ARPA Demands New Train Services, More Stoppages Amid Assam Railway Modernisation

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Amid the ongoing modernisation of railway infrastructure and redevelopment of stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the Assam Rail Passengers’ Association (ARPA) has renewed its demand for the introduction of new train services, additional stoppages, and improved daily rail connectivity across Assam.

The association stated that while the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has approved several important proposals over the years and forwarded them to the Railway Board for consideration, many of these projects remain pending with the Ministry of Railways. As a result, commuters in Assam continue to be deprived of several essential railway services that could significantly improve connectivity and quality of life.

According to ARPA, although freight train operations have commenced on the Gauripur–Bilasipara railway section, there is still no daily passenger train connecting the route with Guwahati. The association has also reiterated its long-standing demand for the restoration of the Tinsukia–Dhubri Intercity Express, which has remained discontinued for years.

Among the other key demands are the extension of the Guwahati–North Lakhimpur Jan Shatabdi Express up to Murkongselek, along with the provision of stoppages for more express trains at important railway stations across the state. ARPA alleged that despite receiving NFR’s approval, these proposals continue to await clearance from the Railway Board.

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