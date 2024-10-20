Arshad Madani Hail Supreme Court's Historic Verdict Upholding 1971 as Citizenship Base Year for Immigrant Bangladeshis in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The president of Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind Moulana Syed Arshad Madani and the president as well as the vice-president of Assam State Jamiat Ulama Moulana Mustak Anfar and Rakibul Hussain hailed the recent historic verdict of Supreme Court, regarding uphold of 1971 as the base year instead of 1951 to determine citizenship of India for immigrant Bangladeshi foreign nationals.

Welcoming the Chief Justice DY Chandrachud led Supreme Court’s five judges constitution bench for its remarkable verdict, president Anfar termed the said historic judgement is in fact a milestone for Assam, securing minority community people of Assam who had passed their days under great threat of losing Indian citizenship for last several decades.

Besides, the state has been passing through a firebrand atmosphere since last several years in many shapes like NRC update, D-voter and illegal foreigner’s cases etc, despite March 24(midnight) of 1971 was accepted as the cut off date by both the central and state government with the stakeholders, the then agitator bodies of six years long Assam movement namely “All Assam Students’ Union (AASU)” and “All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad (AAGSP)” through signing of historic Assam Accord in 1985, who have been continuously in favour of Assam Accord till court’s verdict day.

Later, in connection to a case filed by petitioner “Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha” in 2009, demanding 1951 as the base year for detection and deportation of said alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrant foreign nationals, the much awaited historic court verdict brings a permanent relief and security, throwing all kinds of fears and uncertainties to millions of minority people in Assam, the larger minority organization asserted.

Notably, as directed by National President of Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind Moulana Syed Arshad Madani, the President of Assam State Jamiat Ulama Moulana Mustak Anfar in co-operation with dynamic Vice-President of Assam Jamiat Rakibul Hussain alongwith prominent senior advocates of Supreme Court of India namely Kapil Sibal, Salman Khurshid, Indira Jaysingh, Abhisek Manu Singhvi and Fuzail Ahmed Ayyubi, Vivek Tankha including other experienced lawyers have been running legal fights alongwith leaders of All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU).

Assam State Jamiat Ulama and AAMSU are co-operately fighting legally and democratically both for oppressed Muslim and Hindu minority communities in Assam only for the sake of humanity and mankind. Besides, as guided by Moulana Arshad Madani, presently Anfar led Assam State Jamiat Ulama is tirelessly fighting many cases in Apex Court for seeking justice which are pending.

So far, the deprived, oppressed and massively harrassed minority community people of Assam finally got a positive result from the apex court by legal fight of Jamiat led by Arshad Madani and Anfar. During this around 15 years long tough legal battle of Jamiat, All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) and Assam Sangkhyalaghu Sangram Parishad (ASSP)” have been actively co-operating in Supreme Court of India as stakeholder parties. Besides, through this landmark verdict, Supreme Court of India protects the most important and widely discussed Section 6A of Citizenship Act 1955 as constitutional, which grants Indian citizenship to the refugees of Indian origin, those entered India on or before midnight of March 24 in 1971. However, through the press statement, on behalf of Assam Jamiat, Anfar appealed to everyone in Assam to heartily welcome the said court verdict and also appealed everyone to restore centuries old peace, integrity and brotherhood of Assam as well as to devote everyone to work together for the welfare of both Assam and greater Assamese community which has been enriching with noted reformer-cum-saint Srimanta Shankar Deva and Peer Azan Fakir’s rich philosophies and unique theme of unity in diversity irrespective of caste, creed and religion since period of ancient Assam.

Also Read: Assam: Mental health awareness meet held in Morigaon

Also Watch: