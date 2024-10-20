Assam: Mental health awareness meet held in Morigaon

A correspondent

Morigaon: The true place where education begins is at home. A child's fundamental and essential behaviour begins at home. Speaking to students and parents at a mental health awareness program held at Mahendra Kandali Academy, a prestigious educational institution in Morigaon today, Dhananjay Talukdar, Accountant and Program Officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra Morigaon, said that children's dependence, independence, cooperation, competition, conservatism, security, brotherhood, affection, compassion, discipline, etc. are developed in the home. Aside from the B.Ed. college lecturer, Morigaon Barnali Hazarika stated that a nation's or nationality's shape is formed in the classroom.

He remarked, speaking to program participants, "The knowledge that students acquire from their classes shapes them for availing punctuality, trueness, patience, and laborious." The awareness programme was attended by the Principal of the school Sunita Barua who delivered the welcome speech and Professor Barnali Hazarika of Morigaon B.Ed College was the chief guest. The professor stated in her address that parents and educators should focus on a number of factors to support children's mental health, including creating a safe atmosphere, appropriate policies, and recommendations for kids to follow as they grow into adults. The meeting was conducted by Gargi Bharti, a student of the school, who gave a lecture on how to make the right decisions in the field and develop a strong mindset for a successful life. The meeting was attended by the teacher of the school, Namita Devi, who delivered a speech on the theme.

