Minister Pijush Hazarika Slams Rakibul Hussain as an arrogant leader at Samaguri Rally

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: State Minister Pijush Hazarika criticized Rakibul Hussain while addressing an election rally at Samaguri Padumani area, stating that he is an arrogant and revengeful leader who has threatened the people of his constituency through television.

Referring to the unpleasant incident at the Congress rally on Tuesday, Hazarika said that Rakibul Hussain’s statement, “stone for stone,” proves him to be a failed leader. He further accused Hussain of bringing people from outside to cover up his own failures.

Addressing the first election campaign rally for the upcoming by-election in the 88th Samaguri assembly constituency, Hazarika stated that Rakibul Hussain practices family-centric politics and has harmed his own son by projecting him as the Congress candidate in Samaguri.

Hazarika also criticized Hussain for not developing the southern part of his constituency and instead creating a hub for anti-social elements in the northern part of the constituency. The minister accused Hussain of being a “rhinoceros killer” during his tenure as Forest Minister and stated that he has fled to Dhubri, unable to develop his constituency. Hazarika urged the people to give a befitting reply to Rakibul Hussain by voting for the BJP candidate, Diplu Ranjan Sarma.

Prominent leaders of the BJP alliance parties like Jayanta Deka, Manik Gohain, Khagen Gohain, and Diplu Ranjan Sarma, who pledged to develop the constituency and address long-standing issues, also attended the rally today.

