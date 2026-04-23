Artificial flooding disrupts services at Azara Block Primary Health Centre after heavy rain

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The Azara Block Primary Health Centre has been severely affected by artificial flooding following heavy rainfall in the region.

Due to continuous downpour over the past few days, water has accumulated across the entire premises of the health centre, causing significant inconvenience to patients, attendants and medical staff. The approach road to the facility has turned muddy and waterlogged, making movement extremely difficult.

Doctors and healthcare workers are reportedly wading through stagnant water to carry out their duties, while patients and their families are facing considerable hardship in accessing medical services.

Sources indicate that the flooding has been aggravated by blocked drainage channels, preventing the accumulated rainwater from flowing out. As a result, the situation has led to an artificial flood-like condition within the premises of the health centre.

Local residents and visitors have expressed concern over the lack of proper drainage infrastructure and have urged the authorities to take immediate steps to resolve the issue and ensure smooth functioning of the vital healthcare facility.

Also Read: Guwahati: GMC unveils large-scale drainage plan to tackle artificial flooding